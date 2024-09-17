DIXFIELD — There will be a special election Oct. 25 to fill a Select Board vacancy.

At their Sept. 9 meeting, the three Select Board members present voted unanimously for the election to fill a seat on the board.

Rick Davis resigned as he moved to Rumford. An ordinance in Dixfield says select board members must all reside in Dixfield. He was elected in June 2023. That term expires in June 2026.

With four board members, and a possibility of tie votes, Board Chair Richard Pickett said they did not want to wait until next June to get someone to fill the vacancy on the board.

The procedure will take place as follows:

* Nomination papers to be filed by Sept. 23;

* Ballots available on Sept. 25;

* The vote to take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Town Office.

