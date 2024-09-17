• Eric C. Alt, 38, of West Baldwin, operating under the influence, on Friday, Sept. 13, in Franklin County, $200 unsecured bail, by Maine Warden Service.

• Jordan A. Sugarek, 19, of Farmington, warrant three counts failure to appear, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Farmington, $1,100 bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Liam J. Serafino, 23, of North New Portland, operating under the influence, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Farmington, $200 bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Nicole S. Waas, 39, of Phillips, warrant failure to appear, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Phillips, personal recognizance bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Hunter L. Lamontagne, 21, of Livermore, criminal mischief, discharge of firearm near a dwelling, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Livermore, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason B. Thompson, 46, of Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Farmington, $100 bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Stephen Scherber, 34, of Farmington, warrant failure to appear, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

