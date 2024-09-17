LIVERMORE — The Select Board responded to vandalism at Brettuns Pond Beach after a portion of a sign prohibiting dogs was removed. The section stating that no dogs are allowed at the beach was scraped off by an unknown individual, prompting town officials to reiterate the importance of the rule. The board voted to install the signs earlier this year to clearly communicate the rules.

Carrie Judd, the town’s administrative assistant, explained that the damage occurred after the board’s recent meeting. “After our board meeting Tuesday night, someone scraped off the bullet rule of no dogs allowed. We have to get it painted or stenciled back on. Hopefully, we will have it fixed soon,” Judd said. “You can see it clear as day when you drive by, there’s a gap in the list where the words were scraped off.”

Selectperson Jeremy Emerson, who was cleaning up the beach, discovered the defaced sign. The rule, previously displayed on both the front and back sides of the beach sign, had been scraped off. The sign originally went up after the Livermore Select Board approved it earlier this year as part of efforts to maintain cleanliness and safety at the beach.

Selectperson Scott Richmond said they are going to fix the sign. He noted that while not all Select Board members were present at their last meeting, they plan to discuss the situation fully once everyone is in attendance. Richmond also mentioned that the board had anticipated possible issues and ordered extra signs in preparation. “We had a feeling we were going to get vandalized,” he said.

