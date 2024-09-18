To the Editor:

Congressman Jared Golden has shown enough racist tendencies to disqualify his reelection to Congress in 2024, and for Governor or US Senate in 2026.

Golden refuses to support the first Asian American candidate for President in his own Party. But he is suspected of spreading Asian hate as well. For 1.5 years Golden claimed there were 270 Chinese illegal pot farms in ME generating 4.7 billion. The small number of arrests and busts look more like exaggeration to deliberately spread Asian hate.

Golden believes in the racist genocide taking place in Gaza so much he voted to censure Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for standing up for tens of thousands of innocent babies being slaughtered in Gaza.

Golden went from using guns in his ads, to taking away his constituents’ guns because the polls changed.

Republicans can’t trust Jared Golden. And Democrats can’t trust Jared Golden either. Golden’s unfit for office.

Bob Jean

Lubec

