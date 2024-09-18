PORTLAND — The Institute for Family-Owned Business [IFOB] has named 25 companies as finalists for the 24th Maine Family Business Awards. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The IFOB received over 500 nominations of companies in diverse industries across the state, which were narrowed to 33 semi-finalists and then to the 25 finalists, which includes Wood Pellet Warehouse of Jay.

Each year since 2000, IFOB has recognized large and small Maine-based family businesses that exemplify business success, positive business and family linkages, contributions to the community and industry, family participation, work environment, communication and innovation. An Independent judging panel selects the winners.

This year’s gala will pay tribute to the Institute’s 30th anniversary.

All family-owned businesses headquartered in Maine are eligible for consideration. For the purposes of the Maine Family Business Awards, a family business is one in which one owner either shares ownership or works in the business with at least one other family member [contemporaneously or over time] and has a commitment to the continuation of the enterprise.

The Maine Family Business Awards will be presented in partnership with MEMIC, the Maine-based employee safety insurance group, during a gala event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with in-person and online options at a new venue, Thompsons’s Point, Brick South in Portland, Maine. The keynote speakers will be Robert “Bob” Crowley and his daughter, Page Atherton. Bob is the 17th season winner of reality TV show Survivor. Bob and Page are co-owners to family business Maine Forest Yurts. Amanda Hill, Weeknight Anchor for NEWS CENTER Maine will host the awards again this year.

Awards to be presented include:

• Renys Large Business Award [25 or more employees]

• Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award

• Horch Roofing First Generation Award

• M&T Bank Innovation & Technology Award

• Shep Lee Community Service Award

• Maddy Corson Small Business Award [fewer than 25 employees]

• Geiger Environmental Leadership Award

This year’s gala will pay tribute to the Institute’s 30th anniversary celebration and to Maddy Corson who was a steadfast champion of the Institute by supporting the effort to become a nonprofit distinct and separate from the University of Southern Maine. She was also the driving force behind the awards, started over two decades ago.

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://fambusiness.org/awards/.

Sponsorships are available including a “new” showcase, allowing an 8-foot table display to businesses during the reception which pays homage to years past where the IFOB used to have a showcase element.

Sponsors of the Maine Family Business Awards include title sponsor MEMIC, BerryDunn, Ma-chias Savings Bank, Renys, Family Enterprise USA, Chalmers Insurance Group, The Breakwa-ter Group at Morgan Stanley, Capozza Floor Covering Center / Old Port Specialty Tile Co., M&T Bank, Horch Roofing, Geiger, Lee Auto Malls, Skowhegan Savings, Oakhurst, Hammond Lum-ber Company, Burgess Advertising & Marketing, Bangor Savings Bank, Hussey Seating Com-pany, Zachau Construction, Gorham Savings Bank, Volk Packaging Corporation, Norway Sav-ings Bank, Cote Crane & Rigging, Down East Cross Insurance, Camden National Bank, Am-jambo Africa, AV Technik, Mainebiz, flyte new media and Maine Trust for Local News.

