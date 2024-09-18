REGION — On Tuesday, July 16, the Lions members had a great time meeting at Lion Vicki McDonald’s home for an appreciation night get-together. Lion Vicki did a barbecue and members provided additional dishes.

The Lions donated $500 to the Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon Team that competed at the National Conservation Foundation International Envirothon Championships from July 28 to Aug. 3 at the Hobart William Smith College in Geneva, New York.

Lion Rob Taylor accepted the Envirothon check and informed the members of the Envirothon team’s plan to extend a hiking trail between the high school, middle school and continue it to French Falls.

In May, the Lions Club donated $1,500 for three $500 scholarships, awarded to RSU 73 students Tegan Berry, Connor Roy, and Aubrey Kachnovich.

PDG (Past District Governor) Lion Bruce Jellison conducted a Club incoming Officer Installation Ceremony. Past President Vicki McDonald passed on the gavel to the new Club President Veronica (Kiki) Duguay. All remaining club officers and directors were also installed. Lion Vicki McDonald was presented with a President’s Plaque and Service Chair, Lion Anita Plog, (not present), earned the Lion of the Year Award. Lion Bruce Jellison commented that other club members also deserved recognition. Lion Connie Godfrey Vision Screened over 3,000 children. 344 children were detected with early eye defects out of 18 schools. Lion Louise Chandler is presently in Vision Screening training. Lion Kiki Duguay went beyond the call of duty turning in the collection of bottles and cans for a fundraiser. Lion Bruce thanked all members for a great year serving their community and the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

On Aug. 20, Lion Rob Taylor informed the Club members that My Dad’s Place sponsored “Operation Raise Some Dough”. They set up a fundraiser to raise $25,000 for Cabin Masters to refurbish the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope barn/lodge.

The JLF Lions Club donated $200 to the ski slope and $50 to My Dad’s Place for extra benefits to the ski slope and the Lions Club.

If you are interested in serving your community, and those in need. Please contact a JLF Lion member.

