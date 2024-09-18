MEXICO — Oxford Federal Credit Union [OFCU] is pleased to announce that they are once again partnering with local JMG [formerly Jobs for Maine Graduates] programs for the 2024/25 school year.

“Financial education is extremely important to us as an organization,” said Lisa Marston, OFCU’s marketing director. “The opportunity to provide JMG students with the knowledge and guidance they need as they prepare for life beyond high school is the foundation of this relationship.”

As a financial education partner of JMG, OFCU is making a $5,000 contribution and will provide financial education and resources to students, collaborate with them on community/social awareness projects and award a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior from the programs at Dirigo, Mountain Valley, Telstar and Spruce Mountain high schools.

Marston shared, “The JMG program is an excellent option for students and an asset to the schools that offer it. We are happy to support their efforts.”

“We are excited to continue our strong partnership with Oxford Federal Credit Union, a committed leader in financial education,” said Craig Larrabee, president and CEO of JMG. “OFCU’s generosity and shared vision empower our students to become confident financial decision-makers, building a foundation for lifelong success.”

JMG partners with public education and private businesses to offer results-driven solutions to ensure all Maine students graduate, attain post-secondary credentials and pursue meaningful careers. JMG is the largest statewide education nonprofit in Maine and is the only educational organization that provides a continuum of support to students from middle school, throughout high school, and onto post-secondary education and career pathways. JMG serves more than 12,000 students annually. For more information, visit their website www.jmg.org.

