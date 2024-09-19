From left, 16-year-old Joey Hayden of Starks, 15-year-old Jade Fitch of Chesterville, 17-year-old Haley McFadyen of North Anson, and 15-year-old Henry Lindeman of Anson line up with their beef animals for the senior category of the 4-H Baby Beef Show on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Farmington Fair. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

14-year-old Emma Hayden [left] of Starks and 13-year-old Avery Pratt [right] of Strong receive feedback from 4-H Judge Robby McLintiock of Rockport during the intermediate category of the 4-H Baby Beef Show on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Farmington Fair. McLintock told Hayden and Pratt that next time, they might want to take their heifers for a small walk before showing them because they seemed to be antsy during the show.

