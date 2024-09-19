CHESTERVILLE — With advancing age some people may not be able to do things once accomplished with ease. While Theresa Besson is not as spry as she once was and uses a walker, she is still doing what she loves.

On Aug. 22, Besson was treated to a country music “picking party” at her home. “She sang, yodeled and got up and danced,” friend Caroline Tibbetts told The Franklin Journal recently. “There were 50 people there. She sang “I Wanna Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” and “Chattanooga Shoe Shine Boy.” It was just wonderful. She played the spoons and never missed a beat.”

Besson has been to picking parties and dances held around the state, Tibbetts noted. Last year she yodeled at one in Embden where she played the harmonica, according to an article in The Franklin Journal.

A radio station in Skowhegan saw the article, called Besson about having her come to the station to sing, Tibbetts noted. Besson wasn’t able to do so, she stated.

Tibbetts said originally four people were expected to play on Aug. 22 but 15 musicians from all over the state ended up performing. “The neighbors all came in,” she stated. “It was a big deal, was amazing. They call her Chesterville’s cowboy sweetheart.”

Copy the Story Link