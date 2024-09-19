FARMINGTON — Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15, was sunny and very warm for this time of year, a great way to start the 183rd edition of the Farmington Fair. With a mix of new and returning favorites, there were plenty of things to take part in or investigate.

At the horse show ring, the Maine Barrel Racing Association’s annual competition was underway. Contestant Ava Mullen of Kennebunkport received encouragement and tips as she guided Tim, a draft horse around the barrels. The duo received massive applause and cheers at the end of their run. Mullen was asked earlier that day if she would ride Tim. It was his first experience in the sport, a member of the association said.

Later, Leah Cote of Dexter and her horse Lucy took their run. Cote dropped the reins and leaned forward to encourage faster speed as they headed towards the finish line.

In the sheep barn, fairgoers flocked to “Lane Barnyard Animals” where a variety of livestock and poultry were housed. Some stopped to look at the goats and pigs while others checked out the ducks and fancy chicken breeds. Fifteen month old twins Stella and Rhett Langlain of Livermore were fascinated by the black sheep, some of which were wearing blankets to keep their wool clean.

At the 4-H Beef Boosters food booth, Tom Nelson of New Sharon placed an order with Stephanie Smith of East Dixfield. She was assisted by 7-year old Mallory Badeau of Chesterville. This is the youngsters first year in the Franklin County Beef 4-H Club, Smith said.

With temperatures in the 80s buildings and shady areas provided relief from the unusually warm weather. Sisters Eleanor and Beverly Bessey, mom Sarah Bessey and stepdad Brandon French chose to eat lunch under a tree near the Robert McCleery Memorial Garden. “It’s a hot day to be out at the fair,” Sarah said.

In the Starbird Building, Bill Crandall was setting up the Western Maine Community Action display while chatting with Jeffrey Wright, the official in charge of the building. There are new vendors this year, Wright noted. Rangeley/Saddleback has a booth to recruit workers for the mountain, ladies are doing 3-D laser and Eve’s Garden from Kingfield has a variety of freeze-dried items, he said.

“Polly Plourde does glass products at Innovative Glass and Home,” Wright stated. “I was at Fryeburg Fair last year, asked if she was interested in coming to Farmington Fair. She said no, then asked questions. A month later she was all in.”

In the Exhibition Hall, Faylene Nile and Maggie Cook were checking the various agricultural entries made the previous Friday and Saturday. While those officials were completing their task, others were organizing the flower entries submitted that morning. Some bouquets were placed on shelves along the length of the display, special occasion entries were put at the end closest to the West Farmington Grange food booth and others were situated on the floor.

Several people stopped to view the farm/garden displays located on tables in the center of the first floor. One man asked why two samples of each fruit or vegetable weren’t available as he wanted to try the watermelon that was part of one entry.

Upon returning to the parking area, one attendant was heard telling arrivals, “Try to stay cool.”

