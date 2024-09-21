Abe Miller, left, and his son, Atlee Miller, of Livermore Falls check out a horse-drawn cart Saturday during the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center auction in Livermore. The cart could be useful at Pasture Lane Farm Market, Abe says, adding, “You don’t come across this type of auction very often.” Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A large group of people gather Saturday morning during the auction at Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. Larger items on display around the grounds were auctioned off first. Household items and smaller farm tools found near or under a tent would be sold afterward. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Jesslyn Reed and her son, Liam, left, and daughter, Katie, right, all of Livermore Falls, just moved to town and wanted to peruse the various lots, Reed says Saturday during the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center auction in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Kim Fleury, left, and her dad, Raymond Fleury, center, both of Jay, talk Saturday with Tom Davidson of Fairfield at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center auction in Livermore. Davidson says he was all about cider presses and was there to purchase one seen next to him. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser