RUMFORD — Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico will have follow-up air testing Wednesday, Regional School Unit 10 Superintendent Deb Alden told Regional School Unit 10 directors Monday night at Mountain Valley High School.

Devin Roberts, director of facilities and transportation, said an air quality study done June 25 found high levels of mold spore activity in a custodial closet and the boys locker room, among other areas.

At a board meeting in early August, Alden said all hall carpets and asbestos would be removed.

Roof repairs for the school have been approved by the Building, Grounds and Transportation Committee and the work will be done “as soon as possible,” she advised directors Monday.

Rumford Elementary School needs a water heater replaced, she said.

Once Mountain Valley Community School for prekindergarten through grade eight opens in 2025 or early 2026 the nearby middle school will be demolished and Rumford Elementary School and Meroby Elementary School, which is near the new school, will be turned over to their respective towns.

In other business, Alden said the district is looking to hire two educational technicians, an eighth grade science teacher, and two, third grade teachers. “I mean, if there’s somebody out there that can teach science that wants to be more than a long-term substitute and is certified, we’ll be happy to have them, and in third grade as well,” she said.

The district is also looking for long-term substitutes, a social worker and three bus driver/custodians, she said.

