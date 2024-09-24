JAY — The Jay-Niles Memorial Library in Jay hosted an apple Storytime party Sept. 21, featuring Denise Boothby from Boothby’s Farm Market and Orchard in Livermore. Boothby engaged attendees with a variety of activities, including apple taste-testing, an applesauce demonstration, and a reading of two books.

“We are so honored to have Denise from Boothby’s Farm Market and Orchard,” said Lindsey Hopkins, children’s librarian. Hopkins shared her family’s fond memories of visiting the orchard for wagon rides and apple picking each year.

Boothby began by reading Hardscrabble Harvest by Maine author and illustrator Dahlov Ipcar, a story about a farm family battling animals to protect their crops. Boothby shared how the book mirrored her own experiences on the farm, humorously noting that her crops are often targeted by deer, porcupines, squirrels and even a bear. She said they caught 29 porcupines this year. “Fortunately, God gives us enough for everybody so we can share with the animals and have enough for you and us,” she said.

Four types of apples were offered for sampling, with attendees voting on their favorites. Honeycrisp was the top choice, followed by gala. Boothby also demonstrated how to make applesauce using Paula red apples, which she explained give the sauce a pink hue. She shared the fresh, warm applesauce with attendees.

The event wrapped up with Boothby reading Seed by Seed, a story about the legacy of Johnny Appleseed, and distributing coupons for a free book at the Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls. Children were given coloring pages and bags to take to Boothby’s Orchard for apple picking.

