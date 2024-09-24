FAYETTE — The Fayette Select Board voted to set the 2024 tax rate at 13.53 mils, or $13.53 per $1,000 of property valuation, during the Sept. 17 meeting. This marks a slight increase from the previous rate of 13.35 mils. The decision followed discussions about managing the town’s surplus and balancing taxpayer concerns, amid a significant 36% increase in the county tax.

Town manager Mark Robinson recommended a slightly higher tax rate to provide a financial buffer, or “overlay,” to handle unforeseen expenses. Board of Selectmen Chair Lacy Badeau emphasized the unexpected rise in county taxes, which she said was unknown during the town meeting. Robinson further explained that without an overlay, the town might need to hold a special town meeting to address budget shortfalls. The Select Board used $100,000 from the surplus to keep the mil rate from increasing too much. It increases 18 cents over the current rate.

In a separate discussion, a resident asked whether the Select Board supported allowing public access to the school gym and kitchen. Badeau clarified that these were distinct issues and noted, “We really don’t weigh in on the school.” Robinson echoed this, explaining that decisions regarding the school facilities are managed by the school committee, not the Select Board. “This is a school committee question,” Robinson said, directing the resident to bring concerns to the appropriate venue.

Vice Chair Michael Carlson provided further context, explaining that the school committee recently held a first reading of their facilities use policy. The policy currently excludes the gym and kitchen from public use, although Carlson mentioned that updated information regarding the kitchen’s classification could lead to revisions. However, final decisions remain in the hands of the school committee.

A resident expressed frustration that taxpayers funded the school building, but Robinson reiterated that the building remains under the control of the school committee to ensure the protection and interests of students.

The Select Board concluded the meeting by voting in favor of the 13.53 mil rate, with Brian Holman opposing.

Copy the Story Link