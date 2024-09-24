Editor’s note: This is the second in a four-part series on candidates seeking election to the county’s new five commission districts, which take effect Jan. 1, 2025.

FARMINGTON — Two candidates are vying to represent the newly formed Franklin County Commission District 2 in the Nov. 5 election.

Fenwick Fowler, a Democrat, and Republican Erik Johnson are seeking the four-year term.

Candidates answered the three questions from the Sun Journal.

Fenwick Fowler

Residence: Farmington

Advertisement

District: 2

Age: N/A

Profession: Retired after 40 years of leadership at Western Maine Community Action

Erik R. Johnson

Residence: Farmington

District 2

Advertisement

Age: 56

Profession: Self-employed farmer/part-time law enforcement officer

What do you think is the most important issue facing Franklin County?

Fowler: Franklin County is now experiencing severe weather events on a regular basis. For communities within our county, such events can cause both individual chaos and general economic disruption. Working with the excellent services of the Emergency Management Department, the 911 Communications Center, and the Sheriff’s Department, county government can play a critical role in solving such problems. Together the county commissioners and these departments need to prepare to play an increasing role in reacting to such events and developing long-term strategies.

Johnson: Current economy with inflation factored in, business closings, declining infrastructure, and an aging population.

Is there anything you would like to see changed at the county level, if you are elected?

Advertisement

Johnson: Listening to people with more knowledge than I, a chief complaint seems to be collaboration with town governments. The suggestions lead me to believe there needs to be better communication and follow through with concerns presented to the county. Some constituents feel that the county has grown significantly and have concerns of accountability.

Fowler: The county commissioners have not been known to openly engage municipalities, community organizations, or individual employees in moving our region forward. They often have had a contentious relationship with other groups and individuals. This approach is not conducive to building strong community consensus around emerging issues facing our region. The county’s current efforts in creating a strategic plan with community input is the first step in developing such a strong consensus. Following through by implementing the plan and explaining it to the community will be critical in restoring faith in the regional approach.

Who do you think should set the commissioners’ salaries? Currently commissioners have the sole authority to set salaries and give raises. The county Budget Advisory Committee can make a recommendation, but commissioners do not have to abide by it.

Fowler: The county Budget Advisory Committee should gather objective information about the salaries of county commissioners throughout the state and make a recommendation to the commissioners based on this data. Commissioners should seriously consider that recommendation. State law would need to be changed for the budget committee to have authority to set commissioners’ salaries.

Johnson: I believe in transparency; constituents elect local members to represent them via the county Budget Advisory Committee. I would respect the committee’s suggestions and believe that would be the truest form of representation to set commissioners salaries. I don’t believe commissioners should have the exclusive right to set their own salaries.

Copy the Story Link