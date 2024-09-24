RUMFORD — Zac Calden, known by many for his comedy skits with 49 Franklin’s Friday Night Live, is hosting an open mic night on Thursday, Oct. 17th at the Snowshoe Club on Waldo Street.

Calden said signups are at 6:30 p.m., with comedy starting at 7. Anybody can get on stage if they sign up.

He said he performed at the Portland Maine Comedy Festival a couple weeks ago and “that re-ignited the spark I didn’t realize was missing inside of me. I go to southern Maine to hit open mics down there throughout the week, which I don’t mind…love the people I know down there, love the rooms they have, but do not love driving 3-4 hours round trip after working all day.”

So Calden reached out to the Snowshoe Club, which is looking to try events to lure the younger crowd to their facility.

“Locals or friends from afar can come get on stage and tell funny stories or some good jokes they’re known by family members for telling…Comedy is universal to all ages so let’s try an open mic,” he noted.

