STRONG – Directors of Maine School Administrative District 58 have expressed their support for hiring a school resource officer following a presentation by Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. and Sgt. Ryan Close.

Speaking at the Sept. 19 board meeting at Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong, Close said parents and staff have asked him about the potential for having a school resource officer. The person would be based at Mt. Abram Regional High School in Strong, he said, and serve the middle school and Kingfield and Phillips Elementary schools as needed.

The district includes Avon, Phillips, Kingfield and Strong and has about 580 students, of which 183 reside in Madrid, Salem and Freeman townships, according to the district’s website.

Close said he had been working on a grant application to fund the position, but missed the deadline for submission. However, hiring someone for the fall is still possible, but the money would have to come from the school budget.

Nichols said wages, benefits and a new cruiser would cost about $171,000 the first year and about $75,000 each year after.

Close said he is planning to apply for another grant that would provide up to $119,700 the first year.

Advertisement

Board Chairperson Jessica Cain of Phillips asked what training the officer would receive.

Close said the person would attend a nationally recognized two-week training program modeled after the National Association of School Resource Officers. He said some of the training includes how to recognize and respond to people with disabilities.

Having been a school resource officer, he said it “solves more issues than it creates.”

Board Vice Chairperson Joanne Bachelder of Avon said, “I just feel very strongly that we need this here.” She said officers are called into the schools all of the time anyway, so it makes sense to have one assigned to stay.

Director Mary Nodine of Kingfield asked what the officer would do in the summer.

Close said Standish made an agreement to have the school officer be a law enforcement officer for the town in the summer. A similar arrangement might be possible for MSAD 58, although there is a difference with town police versus county police. He said Franklin County commissioners didn’t like the idea, but five commissioners will be elected Nov. 5 so that might change.

One factor in hiring a school resource officer is choosing someone who is a good fit, Close said. The goal is to have a good relationship with the schools and parents and remove any negative stigma attached to the police, he said.

“We want them to feel like they can come to us for help,” Close said.

Copy the Story Link