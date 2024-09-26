COPLIN PLANTATION – A tractor trailer and street sweeper collided on Monday, Sept. 23, at 10:22 a.m. which required a man to be life flighted to the hospital.

Franklin County Sheriff Nichols reported: “Deputy Gray responded to a report of tractor trailer vs. a street sweeper on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Timothy Decker (27) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Kenworth eastbound when he ran into the back of an eastbound street sweeper owned by Jordan Excavation and being operated by Michael Churchill (45) of North New Portland.

“The driver claimed he could not see the street sweeper due to the amount of dust in the air. The driver of the street sweeper was ejected from his vehicle and was transported by life flight.”

