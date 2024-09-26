The 4-H Dairy Goat Show at the Farmington Fair Sept. 20 had a small but enthusiastic turnout, with participants showcasing their dedication and love for their animals in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
A sweet moment at the 4-H Dairy Goat Show Sept. 20 at the Farmington Fair, as an attendee gives their goat a loving hug and kiss, showing the animal some well-deserved attention in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Pictured is the youngest winner alongside the smallest goat entered at the 4-H Dairy Goat Show Sept. 20 at the Farmington Fair in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
The 2024 Farmington Fair 4-H Dairy Goat Show featured a combined senior doe and junior doe show Sept. 20 judged by Tyler Ramirez in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal