NEW VINEYARD – It was recently brought to the attention of the Board of Selectmen that they had been breaking an ordinance by charging citizens for Transfer Station stickers. Town Clerk Michelle Beedy claimed that this is something that they have done for 10-15 years and that they were unaware of the ordinance until recently.

The selectmen discussed a solution, deciding that the only options were to either change the ordinance or to stop charging for stickers. They made the decision to stop charging, with the understanding that they cannot reimburse anyone who had already paid for their sticker.

Stickers originally cost $50 a year. Going forward, they will be free.

Beedy pointed out that the board will need to pay close attention to the budget next year with this loss of revenue.

The Sept. 23 meeting took place at Smith Hall rather than the Town Office to look at some areas of renovation. A new generator is to be installed in October. The hall is used as a potential warming center in case of power outages in the winter time.

A new ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant ramp is to be installed by the end of fall, if a contractor can be found for the job. The current ramp is about six years old and is not fully compliant.

In other news, it was discovered that the Board of Selectmen do not have authority of the Planning Board, confirming Selectman Jeffrey Allen’s stance in the previous meeting. The state is responsible for anything concerning the Planning Board.

Allen shared that he wished things could have gone differently. “I can only help people as much as I can help people,” he said.

