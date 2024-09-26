FARMINGTON — Two department heads were among employees recognized during the selectmen meeting on Tuesday evening, Sept. 24.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix read and later presented a resolution to retiring Wastewater/Sewer Superintendent Stephen Millett.

“Millett is retiring on Sept. 27 after 11 years of outstanding and meritorious service to the Town of Farmington,” LaCroix read from the resolution. It also noted Millett started his career as wastewater superintendent with Farmington on Nov. 18, 2013; set an example of dedication to principle which has been an inspiration to his fellow employees; and in all his endeavors, has reflected great credit upon the town and the Wastewater Department. The resolution concluded with “The Board of Selectmen, do hereby extend Stephen Millett our sincere and grateful appreciation for his dedicated service to the Town of Farmington, our congratulations on his well-earned retirement, and our best wishes to him and his family for continued success, happiness, and good health in the years to come.”

Steve’s retirement is well deserved but he will be missed, LaCroix said. “He has been doing this for more than 10 years here,” she noted. “He has proven himself to be skilled in our plant operations and keeping up with all the regulatory changes that have happened. That is probably one of the biggest things in wastewater operation is there are a lot of EPA and DEP hoops to jump through at all times.”

LaCroix announced that Joe Hartigan, formerly second in charge at the wastewater plant, was promoted to superintendent. “Joe has been with us here in Farmington since December 2006,” LaCroix noted. “He has almost as much experience as Steve. As I have gotten to know Joe, I have found him to be a critical thinker, problem solver. Combined with his extensive knowledge of Farmington’s wastewater operations, I think he is going to serve the town very well.”

LaCroix then said she was sad to report that Matt Foster, director of Parks and Recreation had turned in his resignation. “Matt has been serving the residents of Farmington for about 14 years,” she noted. “He started as assistant director in 2011, then stepped up to the director’s position in 2015. While it is unhappy news for us I think it is going to be a really great thing for him.”

Foster will be managing the state’s network of ATV trails through the Bureau of Parks and Lands with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, LaCroix said. “He leaves a big hole to fill but he is leaving for a great opportunity for him,” she stated. “He has wanted to do something new for quite a while, so this is his break.”

With ATV trails in town, from time to time Foster would still be working with Farmington, LaCroix said.

In other business, LaCroix noted two employees had or would be completing their 6-m0nth probationary period this week. “I would like to congratulate Town Assessor Frank Xu and Counter Clerk/Assessing Assistant Brandy Paradis on successfully completing their probationary periods,” she said. “Brandy’s six month anniversary was on Sept. 11, and Frank’s is on Sept. 28.”

Copy the Story Link