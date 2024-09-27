CANTON — Town Treasurer Patricia Patnaude advised selectmen Thursday that she plans to meet with auditors Monday to get budget figures for the board’s next meeting Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

Board Chairperson Brian Keene asked Patnaude about the undesignated fund balance because selectmen are seeking money to possibly restore town historical books and setting the tax rate instead of using other revenue sources.

Patnaude said via videoconferencing that the undesignated fund account had an estimated $988,000 as of June 30.

She said she plans to speak with auditors Monday and provide a budget report to selectmen at their Oct. 10 meeting.

In another matter, selectmen decided to hold a public hearing before their Oct. 10 meeting to approve state General Assistance guidelines. The hearing will be in the meeting room at the Town Office.

Town Clerk Kathy Walker said the state has updated its General Assistance guidelines and recommends the town hold a public hearing on the changes.

Advertisement

“They upped the minimum amounts or maximum amounts, depending on which way you want to look at it,” she said, a hearing will allow people to ask questions.

Voters approved $2,700 for General Assistance for fiscal year 2024-25 on July 8.

In other business, the Select Board voted to purchase a $10,550 tilt trailer for the Highway Department’s excavator from Scott’s Recreation in Turner. It was one of several bids, including one from a business in North Carolina.

The money will come from the highway equipment reserve fund.

Keene said foreman Andy Conant was interested in purchasing a trailer from the North Carolina company but the salesman said the delivery would not be quick.

Copy the Story Link