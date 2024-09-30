• Austin H. Child, 27, of Dixfield, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Wilton, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Stephen L. Haines, Jr., 51, Phillips, warrant failure to appear, attaching false plates, Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Phillips, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Blair J. Fenning, 34, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Hunter I. Bryant, 24, transient, warrant seven counts of failure to appear, Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Jay, $1,100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Joshua M. Brann, 37, Farmington, warrant probation revocation, Thursday, Sept. 19, in Androscoggin County, Franklin County Detention Center transport.

• David M. Lakin, 71, Farmington, gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, Friday, Sept. 20, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Sharon L. Race, 39, transient, warrant failure to appear, violation condition of release, operating after revocation habitual offender, Saturday, Sept. 21, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Edward D.J. DeRoche Jr., 26, Mexico, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Sept. 22, in New Sharon, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Myles A.D. Lynch, 21, Avon, operating vehicle without license, violation of release, Monday, Sept. 23, in Farmington, 24 hours credit for time served, Farmington Police Department.

• Jennifer Archer, 47, Coplin Plantation, warrant violation condition of release, violation condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, Monday, Sept. 23, in Coplin Plantation, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Connor N. Hill, 25, Topsham, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Charles L. Clark, 56, Livermore Falls, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Farmington, University of Maine at Farmington Police Department.

• Ashley D. Jones, 40, Jay, domestic violence assault, violation of protective order, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

