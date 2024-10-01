LIVERMORE FALLS – Treat Memorial Library welcomed a record turnout for its annual book sale, held Sept. 28 during the Apple Pumpkin Festival. Organized by assistant director Alana Knapp, the sale featured over 1,500 books organized by genre and offered to the public on a donation basis.

“We had a great event this year. Excellent turnout,” Knapp said, expressing her appreciation for the community’s involvement. “We’ve done the book sale for over a decade. It’s something that our patrons look forward to. The items are all donations and discarded materials, so you never know what we’ll have to offer.”

This year’s event saw a wide variety of materials, from picture books and board games to adult fiction and nonfiction. Children’s books, a perennial favorite were especially popular with families. “Children’s books are traditionally one of our biggest and fastest sellers, so we were excited to have so many,” Knapp noted.

Attendees who participated in the Apple Storytime Party at Jay-Niles Memorial Library September 21 received vouchers for a free book at the sale, part of a successful cross-promotion between the two libraries. “We all want to encourage folks to have fun and read,” Knapp added, emphasizing the collaboration.

Among the highlights of the sale were antique books, including unique titles like The Drowsy Mosquito, which drew interest from collectors and casual readers alike. “We received a donation of antique books that were fun to look at. You can’t go wrong with titles like that,” Knapp said.

Knapp emphasized the importance of community involvement in events like the book sale. “Reading is an activity that is immensely improved by sharing,” she said. “We see so many folks bring friends and family or tell us that they’re going to give books to their neighbors or relatives. It’s a community activity. Everyone can be involved.”

Looking ahead, the library has a full slate of fall events planned including visits from bunnies, therapy dogs, a black light paint night and Mad Science of Maine. Knapp also highlighted the library’s 70th–anniversary celebration Oct. 30. “We’re celebrating our wonderful patrons and all they’ve done to support the library over the years,” she said.

For those who missed the book sale, Treat Memorial Library’s used bookstore remains open year-round with payment by donation.

