The freshmen float at Friday’s Homecoming parade was about the Three Little Pigs.

Where’s Waldo was the book theme for the sophomore class at Mountain Valley High School’s Homecoming parade.

The junior class celebrated Winnie the Pooh on their float at Friday’s Homecoming parade.

The theme for the Friday’s Homecoming parade was Story Books, with the senior class float depicting The Lorax.

