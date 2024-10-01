Rumford Falls TimesLocal News Story books celebrated at MVHS Homecoming parade Photos by Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times. Posted Yesterday at 11:03 AM Updated October 1 1 min read Font size + Gift article You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more. Email Copy Link Email address Send! Article link sent! An error has occurred. Please try again. With a Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page. Subscribe Today With a Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Subscribe Today Sign In Loading.... Share Facebook Reddit Linkedin Email Copy Link Print The freshmen float at Friday’s Homecoming parade was about the Three Little Pigs. Where’s Waldo was the book theme for the sophomore class at Mountain Valley High School’s Homecoming parade. The junior class celebrated Winnie the Pooh on their float at Friday’s Homecoming parade. The theme for the Friday’s Homecoming parade was Story Books, with the senior class float depicting The Lorax. Copy the Story Link We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here. Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve. Join the Conversation Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs. Your commenting screen name has been updated. Screen Name Password Send questions/comments to the editors. filed under: Rumford maine « Previous Dixfield seeks volunteers to assist with comprehensive plan Next » Upcoming River Valley Pumpkin Fest has a lot to offer Related Stories Latest Articles
