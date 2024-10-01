WILTON — The town’s assessor set the tax rate for 2024-25 on Sept. 12 at $21.30 per $1,000 of property valuation, a 90-cent increase from last year.

Assessor Paul Binette of John E. O’Donnell & Associates of New Gloucester met with the Select Board at the Town Office last month and told selectpersons about the rate.

An appointed assessor may set the tax rate.

“As the Assessor, I still like to meet with the Board and share information that led me to that rate,” Binette wrote in an email Monday. “I ask for the Board’s ‘blessing’ to proceed with the selected rate following our discussion. I believe sharing as much information with the Board is vital as it improves their collective decision making process. I also listen and consider any input they have that may have an effect on the rate. It is the right thing to do.”

The meeting was announced on the bulletin board at the Town Office and on website calendar as a tax rate workshop Sept. 12.

According to Binette’s information, the town’s total real estate value is about $265 million and personal property value is nearly $7.2 million. It is an overall increase of $3.2 million in property value over last year.

The town needed to raise $247,041 more than last year for the municipal, education, county tax and the tax-increment finance program.

There is $51,909 in overlay factored in for possible abatements. Any money not used rolls into the undesignated fund at the end of the year.

This year, the homestead exemption value is $18,250 compared to $21,250 last year because the assessment certified ratio has dropped from 85% to 73%. Houses in Maine have increased in value over the past several years.

A house valued at $100,000 with a homestead exemption factored in will pay $1,741.28, an increase of $134.78 from last year, according to Binette’s information. A house valued at $150,000 and factoring in a homestead exemption, will pay $2,906.28, an increase of $179.78. A house valued at $200,000 with the homestead exemption factored in will pay $3,871.28, an increase of $224.78.

The tax increases or decreases do not apply to the 2023 tax stabilization program for those participants. The Legislature repealed the program enacted in 2022 that allowed qualified senior citizens to freeze or stabilize their property taxes in 2023.

Tax bills were mailed last month. The first half is due Nov. 1. Interest at 8% is charged beginning Nov. 2, Town Manager Maria Greeley said Tuesday. The second half is due May 1, 2025, with interest charged starting May 2.

