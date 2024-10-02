STRONG — Maine School Administrative District 58 directors have approved a trip to New York City for art students and two chaperones next year, pending receipt of a grant.

Art teacher Adam Masterman presented the proposal at the Sept. 19 board meeting. He said he plans for five to 10 students and two chaperones to stay in the city for four days and five nights. They would visit art museums and art schools and attend live performances such as Broadway or opera shows. Students would also have opportunities to create art inspired by scenic outdoor locations and visit working artist’s studios.

Students would meet in Portland and take a train or bus to New York. They would each have a private room in a New York City hostel, which Masterman said was a necessity for the safety of the students.

The projected cost is subject to change depending on the number of students attending and day-to-day price changes, but Masterman said the maximum cost would be $12,800.

He said the trip is contingent upon receiving the Carrabassett Valley Innovative Education Grant which he has applied for. It would cover all costs, including meals, lodging and transportation. If awarded, though, students would raise money to minimize the amount needed from the grant.

Students would fill out an application. Masterman said he would create a committee of staff members to select the students who seem best fit for the opportunity. Initially, he said, he was going to only open the applications for upperclassmen, but he decided to provide equal access to all Mt. Abram students because it could create an opportunity for younger students to become ambassadors for the trip if it continues in the future.

Masterman said the school has the opportunity for a trip to Costa Rica every other year and he hopes the New York City trip can occur in the off years.

Board member Brian Donovan asked Masterman why he chose New York City instead of Portland or Boston, which would be more cost effective and less travel time.

Masterman said he has taken students to Portland in the past, but he wants to broaden their horizons. He said New York City is the best place and it is near enough to travel to. He mentioned the effectiveness of immersion learning, saying it is “demonstrated to be an extraordinarily meaningful and powerful way to engage with content.” If you want to learn French, he said, go to a French speaking country. He implied the same for the language of art.

Masterman said he expects students to make lifelong memories associated with art and to discover career paths on this outing. He also believes students will return to Mt. Abram ready to foster an engaged arts culture within their classrooms.

The district includes Phillips, Avon, Kingfield and Strong. Nonresident students are from Madrid, Salem and Freeman townships, along with students from the tuitioning towns of Eustis and Carrabassett Valley, and Highland and Coplin plantations.

