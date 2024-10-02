ANDOVER — Planning Board Chairman Sidney Pew updated selectmen Tuesday on two solar projects, one on Roxbury Road and the other on Back Street.

ReVision Energy Inc. plans to submit a site plan for the Roxbury Road project to the Planning Board at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall.

“All abutters, including people across the road, have to be notified, Pew said.

In a phone call Wednesday, he said if the plan is accepted it will be posted on the town webpage so residents may view it. There would be a public hearing on it, most likely the last week of October.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Trotting Park plans to submit a building permit application for its project on Back Street, Pew said. The company’s site plan was approved by the board last year, he said.

Workers will be clearing the land next week and don’t need permission from the town, Pew said.

In other business, Select Board Chairperson Brian Mills said a public hearing on a $50,000 to $75,000 Community Resilience Partnership grant from the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments is tentatively set for 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Town Hall. The money doesn’t require require matching funds from the town, he said.

“It is money that is free and clear,” Mills said. It will be used for a multitude of projects, basically heat pump installation or anything that would help prevent climate change and improve resiliency, like planting trees, he said.

The Community Resilience Partnership is a program from the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, helping Maine communities reduce emissions and prepare for the impacts of climate change. The Partnership provides grant funding and direct support to municipal and tribal governments for climate mitigation and adaptation projects.

