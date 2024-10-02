WILTON — A Gouldsboro man is accused of receiving property stolen from unlocked vehicles on Wilkins Avenue and Maxwell Road, possibly on Monday, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said Wednesday.

Officer Cody Henry arrested Dennis J. Fongeallaz, 39, on Monday on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

Three vehicles, two on Maxwell Road and one on Wilkins Avenue, were reported entered and items stolen, Kyes said, including a handgun, electronic devices, a purse, a backpack and change.

All items but the firearm were recovered, including a purse in the woods on U.S. Route 2, he said.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Fongeallaz was staying at a residence on Maxwell Road. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington and released later in the day on $3,000 unsecured bail. He is to appear in court Nov. 5.

A conviction for theft is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing, Kyes said.

Anyone with information about the case or who saw something suspicious in the Maxwell Road, Wilkins Lane area is asked to call Henry at the Wilton Police Department at 207-645-3876.

