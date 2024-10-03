FARMINGTON — Local businesses were celebrated Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, during the presentation of the first ever People’s Choice award ceremony held at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Officials with Maine Trust for Local News [METLN], a non-profit which includes The Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Sun Journal organized the Readers’ Choice event.

“We are going to be celebrating the greater Franklin County People’s Choice awards presented by us tonight,” Lisa DiSisto, chief executive officer of METLN said. “Really chosen by the people who matter most, your clients, your fans, your customers. First our readers nominated, and then they voted. And they voted a ton. We got more than 7,800 votes in 42 categories. [Those are] pretty, pretty impressive numbers.”

We are here tonight to celebrate the companies that represent the best of Franklin County, DiSisto noted.

“It’s great to see so many of you here today, many familiar faces and a lot of new faces as well,” Derek Hayes, chief lending officer for Franklin Savings Bank [presenting sponsor] said. “Reminds me of what a vibrant and special place this is, to do business here in Franklin County. There are a lot of reasons for that, but one of the common links is the variety that is represented here. Large businesses, smaller businesses, relational businesses that have evolved over time and newer businesses that turned an idea into a business. I think that’s really exciting in itself.”

Hayes said the businesses also share common bonds. “Those bonds are, of course, we’re committed to a healthy bottom line, but we’re also committed to building community, collaborating with one another, and partnership over time,” he noted. “And I think that’s what really makes this community special.”

After welcoming the nominees and recognizing them for a job well done, Hayes stated, “Congratulations and to all of you. Thank you for everything that you do to make Franklin County a great place to live and work.”

“In some categories, there were dozens of companies nominated, and in many cases, it was just a few votes that separated third from second or second from first,” Allison McCann, METLN vice president, said. “We wanted to make sure that we celebrate all of you here for being the best in greater Franklin County.”

McCann encouraged finalists and winners to boast and brag about the results, to celebrate and to thank their customers for voting for them. Materials will be provided to use on social media, on future advertising, she noted.

After the finalists and winners in each category were announced, copies of a supplement that will be included with editions of The Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Sun Journal were distributed. Several business representatives took time to have their photos taken in front of the Readers’ Choice backdrop or socialized while enjoying the refreshments provided by UMF.

“This is so cool, so fun,” Amanda Beane, representing Ron’s Market in Farmington, a finalist in the convenience store/market/beverage category, said. “Great turn out.”

Beane and several other businesses also posted about the Readers’ Choice awards on Facebook.

“The energy was amazing at this event,” Beane posted. “I was particularly touched by the Wilton community, watching them lift one another up in celebration and support was so encouraging. Congratulations to all the nominees, finalists and winners. We are truly blessed to live in such a wonderful community.”

“It was awesome to hear that we were nominated and then came the overwhelmingly heartfelt joy that we won,” Vera Johnson of Vera’s Iron and Vine in Wilton posted. “We saw so many small businesses rising to their fullest potential being awarded. What an awesome feeling.”

“We want to thank our loyal local community and customers,” was posted on Shelly’s Hometown Market Facebook page. “We are beyond happy [to] have won, not one, but two awards. Thank you so much to those who voted for us. We love you all.”

“Thanks to all who nominated and/or voted,” was posted on the Facebook page of Adrenaline Electric in Farmington, which did not have a representative at the ceremony. “Also huge thanks to those who have sent us this image tonight from the banquet … Dreams only work if we do. Congrats also to our buddy Derek Simpson of Simpson Electric 207 [in Dixfield] – you’re killing it.”

In addition to presenting sponsor Franklin Savings Bank, Readers’ Choice was also sponsored by Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and UMF, host of the awards ceremony.

A complete list of winners and finalists is available here.

