FARMINGTON – Many gathered at The Farmhouse Beer Garden on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the Harvest Festival. The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a barn sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and other activities for people of all ages.

Pumpkin painting was offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area [UWTVA] hosted their first Jeep Jam Poker Run at 1 p.m. Jeep drivers started with one playing card at the Beer Garden and collected another card at each stop on the route. There were stops at Wire Bridge in New Portland, Robbins Hill Scenic Overlook in Solon, and Blueberry Hill Lookout in Rome, before returning for a final card at the Beer Garden. Participants could trade their cards once for $5 per card. The person with the best hand was the winner.

The winner of the Poker Run was Cole Harradon of Winthrop with a hand of three of a kind. He donated his $100 prize back to UWTVA.

Following the Poker Run, the UWTVA also held a Jeep Show from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with five categories, one winner for each. Categories included off-road ready, show-n-shine, most extreme, classic, and ducking awesome. Anyone was allowed to vote with voting cards. The votes were tallied to determine the winners.

From 5 to 8 p.m. people could enjoy food and drink while listening to live music by the band Cadagan.

