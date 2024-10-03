AUBURN — A Livermore Falls man is accused of driving to endanger after police received complaints from motorists around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Center Street.

Roger Moulton, 41, a director of Regional School Unit 73 in Jay, was stopped on Whitney Street and arrested, Timothy Cougle, deputy chief of the Auburn Police Department, wrote in an email Thursday.

“We received complaints of a motorist on (Route) 4 heading into Auburn who was driving erratically,” he wrote. “Specifically, the operator was reported to be “speeding, passing vehicles in the oncoming lane and flipping off other drivers who would not get out of his way.”

“We located the vehicle in Auburn on Center Street, being operated by Roger Moulton,” the deputy chief wrote. Officers stopped the vehicle on Whitney Street and after obtaining dashcam video from a citizen arrested Moulton.

“I am not proud of the events of yesterday but I disagree with the charge and how it was handled,” Moulton wrote in a Facebook message Thursday. “I look forward to getting the facts and fighting this in court.”

Moulton was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and released on personal recognizance bail Wednesday, according to a corrections officer.

A conviction for driving to endanger in punishable by up to six months in jail a fine of up to $1,000.

