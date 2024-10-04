MEXICO — Early childhood education instructor Sonya Arsenault told Region 9 School of Applied Technology directors this week that there are 12 preschool children ages 2 to 4 and 13 high school students taking the course.

She said the high school students work with the children for three hours every other day, including preparing morning and afternoon snacks.

The juniors and seniors are mostly from Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Dirigo High School in Dixfield, and Telstar High School in Bethel.

Program and coursework for the juniors includes English, economics, health and electives. In their second year, students receive CPR and first aid training, as well as job shadowing opportunities at local schools with prekindergarten and kindergarten programs, Arsenault said.

Juniors receive certificates for completing the course while seniors receive three college credits from Central Maine Community College in Auburn, she said.

In other business, Region 9 Director Brenda Gammon showed a recent photograph of the camp the school bought for its outdoor skills and leadership program. The school purchased the 15-acre property with access to Little Concord Pond State Park in Woodstock in mid-April.

Gammon noted that workers are adding a building, paid for with grant money, to store equipment.

In other news, Gammon said students from the fire science program participated in the Firemen’s Muster at Fryeburg Fair on Monday, winning first place in the ball squirt event and receiving the Corliss Watson Sportsmanship Award. They were the only student team participating in the muster.

