ANDOVER — Select Board Chairperson Brian Mills advised members Tuesday that the Andover Community Park Committee voted Monday to focus on the multiuse court, basketball court, playground equipment and a bathroom facility at the Andover Community Park on South Main Street.

Over the summer, the committee collected survey information from residents, asking them what features they would most like to have.

The committee is applying for a federal grant to upgrade and add to the park.

Mills said plans include building a public restroom off the end of the town garage.

Residents also favored creating walking paths and landscaping.

In other business, resident Claire Sessions asked selectmen to reconsider having an electronic message sign to announce town events.

Voters rejected the idea at the annual town meeting in March.

Sessions said she was “a little disturbed” after having breakfast recently at Mills Market and learned there had been an election for a selectman in September and “had no clue that was happening.”

“So, I did feel as though some things that are important in town, such as voting for things, shouldn’t be left in the hands of 50 people,” she said.

She also noted that since she works out of town, she misses town meetings and events. If she knew where to look for information or if the town had a sign, it would be helpful to her and others, she said.

Selectman Justin Thacker told Sessions he voted for having a sign, but believed many residents did not because it would detract from the character of the town. Some thought it may be too bright or too distracting, while others were concerned about the location of a sign, he said.

Thacker said the town is trying to have more mass mailings for elections, public hearings and special town meetings.

Mills, who voted against having a town sign, told Sessions residents could bring the issue to the Select Board again for a vote at a town meeting, however he didn’t think the money would be available in this year’s budget.

