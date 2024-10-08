Ripples left by a loon Sunday afternoon, Oct. 5, disturb the reflection of trees on Round Pond in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Two loons swim Sunday afternoon, Oct. 5, on Round Pond in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A great blue heron blends in Sunday afternoon, Oct. 5, while standing on the shore of Round Pond in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The bright colors of fall foliage are reflected Sunday afternoon, Oct. 5, on Round Pond in Livermore. A trip to see the foliage featured loons and a great blue heron too. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser