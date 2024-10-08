From left, Jay Town Manager and Recreation Committee member Shiloh LaFreniere, Recreation Committee member Chris Townsend, and Recreation Committee member, Land Trust Board member, and Spruce Mountain Teacher Rob Taylor shovel woodchips for the Work Day event on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at French Falls Park in Jay. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

JAY – Tuesday, Oct. 1, volunteers gathered at French Falls Park to clean up the trails.

Androscoggin Land Trust Stewardship Director Amy Soper weedwacks the River Walk Trail for the Work Day event on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at French Falls Recreation Park in Jay. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

To ensure that the trails are accessible, the path needs to be clear and clean. Nine volunteers showed up for the community Work Day event to help make it happen.

Volunteers worked hard cutting down and clearing the entrance to the trail system as well as spreading woodchips along the surface of some of the trails for easier access.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said, “The dedication of all of the volunteers that take care of the trails is incredible and makes French Falls a special resource for our community.”

