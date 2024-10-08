JAY – Tuesday, Oct. 1, volunteers gathered at French Falls Park to clean up the trails.
To ensure that the trails are accessible, the path needs to be clear and clean. Nine volunteers showed up for the community Work Day event to help make it happen.
Volunteers worked hard cutting down and clearing the entrance to the trail system as well as spreading woodchips along the surface of some of the trails for easier access.
Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said, “The dedication of all of the volunteers that take care of the trails is incredible and makes French Falls a special resource for our community.”
