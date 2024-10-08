FAYETTE — At the Fayette Select Board meeting Oct. 1 held at Fayette Central School, the board reviewed updates from the school committee regarding the public use of the school building and discussed property tax concerns.

Vice Chair Mike Carlson informed attendees that the school committee had recently decided to pull their public use policy for further reconsideration. “At the last meeting, they reviewed their public use policy and have pulled it for reconsideration,” Carlson said. “It will go through two more readings, so any action on it probably won’t be final until at least December or January of 2025.”

Carlson clarified a common misconception about access to the building. “The school has never been closed to public use, only private use,” Carlson said. “People couldn’t host birthday parties or private gatherings but Select Board meetings and public events have always been allowed here.” He also addressed concerns about the kitchen, explaining that its limited use stems from “food service regulations and protecting the health of the kids that go to this school.”

One resident questioned why access to the school for gatherings, particularly on weekends, had changed. “COVID” was the answer.

Chair Lacy Badeau also weighed in, directing residents to the proper channels for more information. “That is a question for the school committee. I would direct you to the superintendent,” she said, emphasizing that the Select Board has no control over the school building’s use.

In addition to the public use policy, Carlson shared updates on school committee activities, including the success of a recent flower sale, a grant received for a bat and ball program, and preparations for winter. The new gym teacher got a grant from USSSA [United States Specialty Sports Association] Baseball to work on bat and ball programs,” Carlson said. He also mentioned that the school had purchased new iPads with a one-percent reimbursable grant, conducted a dental screening for students, and completed a successful book fair.

Under the finance report, Carlson mentioned that insurance costs were coming in higher than expected. “Their insurance costs are more expensive than they thought, and the finance committee will be asking for more financial details when line items aren’t lining up,” he explained.

Property taxes were another major point of discussion. Badeau expressed concerns about the elimination of the property tax stabilization for residents over 65, which has caused tax increases in other towns. “There has been a lot of news about increases in property taxes, especially with the elimination of property tax stabilization for our residents that are over 65,” Badeau said. She said a nearby city had an increase of 36%. She stressed the board’s focus on keeping taxes manageable. “Our mil rate didn’t increase very much this year, and hopefully we can continue with that.”

Badeau also highlighted the importance of keeping an eye on potential legislative action regarding property tax relief. “I was thinking about a homestead increase, something we should keep an eye on,” she said. “I’m thinking the legislature is going to take some action on property tax relief. We are doing everything we can to keep our taxes low, and still operate the town and pave the roads.”

