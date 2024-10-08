RUMFORD — On Sept. 27, Hope Association clients and staff gathered on the front law for a dedication of their new flagpole to Doreen Richard, recognizing her for 45 years of dedicated service to the Hope Association.

Executive Director Jessica Hines noted that Richard is not one who likes fanfare and being the center of attention. “The truth is, if I had take a fairly educated poke at it, after 45-plus years of employment at Hope Association, she probably kind of done with us and our shenanigans.”

“But she’s here, for us. Because although this dedication is meant to honor Doreen, and we hope she leaves feeling some of the great love and respect we have for her, this dedication is also for us,” she said.

Hines said, “It’s us who her 45-plus years affected so very positively. It’s us whose stories she knows. It’s us, who have benefited from her kindness and dedication.”

“So many families, throughout the years, have had the comfort of laying their head on their pillow at night, not having to worry if their loved one was being cared about, advocated for, or treated well, because they knew that Doreen was in their corner,” said Hines.

“She’s taught us, she’s laughed with us, she’s cried with us,, she’s hung in when times here got challenging and when her own life, like all lives do, got challenging,” she noted.

Advertisement

Hines said, “Through her, we came to love and care for her family and her furry companion, Puddy Tat, and many of us learned from her how to cook, and decorate, and color coordinate. And we learned the importance of empathy, and thoroughness, and adaptability through this tough of nails little hummingbird of a DSP.”

She said Richard is the epitome of dedication, and professionalism. “She is our friend, our team mate, our mentor, and a benchmark for all of the DSPs that will come after.”

Hines said they couldn’t share Doreen’s picture on Facebook, because she hates that. “Instead, we shared a post that said ‘Not all heros wear capes.’ But in Doreen’s case, if she did, I am sure it would be the best decorated cape known to man, and it would definitely match her sneakers. We love you Doreen. Thank you for letting us honor you, today.”

Hines said Richard started working at Hope Association’s residential program, Horizons Unlimited in 1977, a year after it was built, and with only a short hiatus early on, she continued to work there until December 2023, equaling 45+ years (a record at Hope Associartion), of services that she most lovingly provided to people with intellectual disabilities with great respect for them and their families.

They also hosted a flag education and respect class, provided by American Legion Post 24 Historian Lou Marin and Post Chaplain Bill McAloney.

The dedication concluded with a light lunch and social.

Copy the Story Link