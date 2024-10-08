LIVERMORE FALLS — On Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, selectmen voted 4-1 to seek input on why potential appointees to a vacancy on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors wanted the job.

Director Robin Beck resigned last week, the Select Board is allowed to make an appointment until the election in April, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay noted.

Select Chair William Kenniston said he had talked with Castonguay, they agreed on trying to find people who would be willing to send a statement of why they want to be on the board of directors. “I think that makes sense to me,” he stated.

Kenniston and Selectmen Jim Long, Jeffrey Bryant and John Barbioni were in favor.

Selectman Bruce Peary voted against the motion. He suggested the town follow what Jay had done. “When a Jay member of the board resigned, they chose the person who had the next largest amounts of votes,” he said. “In this, it would be Phoebe Pike. She lost the election by one vote and I would like to appoint her to this position.”

At the Sept. 19 RSU 73 board meeting. Danielle Brotherton was introduced as the new director representing Jay.

Livermore Falls directors for RSU 73 Roger Moulton and Don Emery, newly elected chair were at the meeting as was Holly Morris, the new vice chair from Livermore.

New RSU 73 director officers were elected Sept. 26 following the resignation of board chair Bob Staples of Jay on Sept. 12. He said he would be forming a nonprofit to educate and support those who work with sufferers of brain disorders which would take up most of his time.

Kenniston said he was fine with the directors giving input, “as long as it is not an attack or discussion of any one person in general.”

Moulton said there had been some pretty aggressive offenses against him, asked not to appoint Pike. He then shared a few instances.

“I would rather not go there,” Kenniston interrupted. “We have a couple of different opinions on which direction to go with on this.” He asked Emery and Morris for their opinion.

“I like the idea of opening it up to people writing an essay as to what their motivation is to be on the board,” Emery stated. “As you guys know, we want to make sure we get somebody who is absolutely about being there for the right reasons, being there for the kids, being there for the community.”

Morris seconded that. “I think it is good for the selectmen to hear from the community members that might be interested,” she said. “Put it out there, see if you get any responses. I think we need a strong school board. We have a lot of issues that we are trying to work through.”

It is only until the election in the spring, Morris noted. “This appointment, somebody wants to get their feet wet, this would be a good chance for them to join us and if they are the right person for the job then maybe they can take papers out in the spring and see if they can get elected.”

“There have been changes at the school board with Mr. Staples and things going on,” Selectman Jim Long said. “I would probably support that because of all the changes that have occurred.” He stated the board has a different complexion, asking for candidates’ reasons might bring other people to the table.

Castonguay, when asked about timing, said an appointment could be made at the next meeting in two weeks or in a month, it was up to the Select Board’s discretion.

The next RSU 73 directors meeting is Oct. 10, the next Select Board meeting is Oct. 15.

“I would like to give it some time and give some people an opportunity,” Kenniston said. “Even if Miss Pike wants to. I would like to see if we can get some people to give us some input.” He noted the directors could put feelers out, see who is interested.

In his motion, Long directed Castonguay to solicit interest, with the selectmen considering written materials in two weeks if adequate responses are received then. “How we would evaluate those, that will be up to the chair,” he said.

Later during public comment, Moulton told selectmen he would have to serve on the board with whomever was selected. He then shared two instances concerning efforts to keep him off the board of directors he said were factual.

“I would rather us not get into discussing individuals,” Kenniston stated. “There is nothing saying you can’t voice your concerns to us in other ways, without doing it like this.”

Moulton said he had no problem sharing the information, he had a right to feel safe.

“Other people, they deserve their right not to have their name drug through the mud,” Kenniston stated. “Whether it is true or not, I don’t think that is right.”

Moulton said he had a constitutional right to speak.

The by-laws cover this, Kenniston noted.

There can be no comment aimed or directed at any citizen or employee at a board meeting, Peary said it is in the by-laws.

“Under that, I have to shut you down when you start mentioning names,” Kenniston said.

Moulton then shared a page from a book found in the Spruce Mountain High School library. “Please do not allow another board member who would vote in favor of having that filth being in front of my children to run and be appointed,” he said. “I don’t think that is what the town of Livermore Falls is about and I think I was elected because I stand up against things like that.”

