Therapy dog brings joy to Jay-Niles Memorial Library

On Oct. 5, children and adults at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library had the opportunity to interact with Finley, a yellow Labrador therapy dog during a special visit. Owned by Hannah Hanson, Finley provided comfort and companionship as children petted, talked to, and read aloud to him. One young participant, Annabel Hopkins, enjoyed reading a story to Finley.