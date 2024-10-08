Hannah Hanson and her therapy dog Finley, a yellow Labrador on Oct. 5 visit the Jay-Niles Memorial Library. Children enjoyed petting, talking to, and reading to Finley during the visit, creating a heartwarming and interactive experience for everyone in Jay. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Annabel Hopkins reads Oct. 5 to Finley, a yellow Labrador during the therapy dog visit at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library, creating a special moment of connection with the gentle dog in Jay. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

filed under:
jay, Jay Niles Memorial Library, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Maine, north jay maine

