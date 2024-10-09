JAY — The case against a then-17-year-old boy accused of shooting his older brother Jan. 31, 2023, at their residence at 31 Pleasant Drive in North Jay was closed and sealed to the public during a status conference Sept. 18.

The boy, now an adult, was initially charged by Jay police with aggravated assault, which was later raised to elevated aggravated assault. He was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland after his arrest and released later to family members.

According to police, it appeared the brothers had a verbal disagreement that escalated into an altercation and the older brother was shot with a handgun. The injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.

The teenager denied the charge Feb. 22, 2023, in Farmington Juvenile Court.

The elevated nature of the charge allowed the Sun Journal and its Portland attorney, Sig Schutz, to petition the Juvenile Court in Farmington to be able to enter the courtroom last year to hear arguments between the state prosecutor and the defense lawyer. At the time, the newspaper chose not to publish his name.

A few years ago, the Legislature revised the Juvenile Code to make all but the most serious juvenile cases confidential, and to make almost all cases for juveniles under the age of 13 confidential.

Elevated aggravated assault falls into a category of serious cases that are presumptively open, but can be closed by court order.

There are several reasons why the case was concluded and has now been sealed to the public’s view. One is if the charge was changed to a lesser felony or a misdemeanor or it was adjudicated. In this case, the reason is unknown.

Copy the Story Link