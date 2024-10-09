LIVERMORE FALLS — To set the mood for the worship service, Maggie Houlihan played some familiar hymns. Pastor Russ Thayer greeted all in attendance and Kay King Watson read a few announcements of upcoming meetings and events. She led us as we sang two praise songs: “Blessed Be the Lord God Almighty”, and “Surely the Presence of the Lord Is In this Place”. Pastor Russ read from Psalm 24, verses 7 – 10, as he gave the Call to Worship.

He announced prayer time and many asked for prayers for families and friends. We recited the Lord’s Prayer, then went on to sing the hymn: “Here, O My Lord, I See Thee Face to Face”. Kay presented a mission moment, and talked to us about “world mission”. She used Scripture from Luke 24, verses 32 – 35. Pastor Russ announced the junior sermon, “Secret Box”, and the children moved to the front pew to enjoy this special message.

As tithes and offerings were collected, Maggie and Margaret Emery played a duet: “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing”. The worship team offered special music, “Come Share the Lord”.

Today was World Communion Sunday. Pastor Russ used Scripture from the Book of First Corinthians, chapter 11, verses 20 – 29 to introduce his sermon, titled: “The World Communes”. Every year, Christians celebrate “World Communion Sunday”. It is a day when all Christians, regardless of denominations and churches attended, all celebrate Communion.

The question is: Are we all prepared to commune with all Christians at the Lord’s Table, which Jesus introduced to us as He communed with His disciples, and meant it to be celebrated by all mankind. The problem is, in order to truly celebrate “The Last Supper”, we need to love our brothers and sisters. So often, as humans we dislike certain people for various reasons: they attend the wrong church, they live a life of sin in our eyes, they are too poor, or too rich and so on. We find many reasons to ignore people we find offensive for many reasons.

When we decide to commit our lives to Christ, we become Christians. Christianity means we are willing to share with others in unity, remembering that Christ sacrificed everything to save us from sin. He did not shun us because we did not live our lives as He would like.

He loved us in spite of our bad attitudes and bad habits. He wants to save us and wants us to know we are not alone. We are part of a world filled with Christians and Christian love. We are not alone in our small or large churches. We are part of a world church, a church filled with Christians.

We sang the hymn: “In Remembrance”, then went on to celebrate Communion at “The Lord’s Table”. We then stood and formed a circle around the sanctuary and sang: “Blest Be the Tie That Binds”.

Announcements:

1. In October, we are collecting gravy for the Thanksgiving Baskets.

2. Adult Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., after worship team rehearsal, which begins at 9 a.m.

3. Children’s Sunday School takes place after the junior sermon each Sunday.

4. Bible Study takes place at church every Wednesday, with Kay, at 10 a.m.

5. Each Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m., Pastor Russ uses the film, “The Chosen” for Bible study, at the parsonage.

6. Healthy Eating Group meets at the church at 5 p.m. each Tuesday, with Paula Wade.

7. The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. – noon. 8.

The ABCOM Annual Meeting will take place at 1st Baptist, Oct. 25 & 26. The ABCOM Pastors will meet on Thursday evening, on the 24th.

9. No Hymnsing this month.

