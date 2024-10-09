FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to table a proposed policy prohibiting pets in the workplace after a state prosecutor said a dog has been used to relax victims and witnesses, especially children, enabling them to talk and testify about traumatic experiences.

Commissioners want to get more information about insurance, ownership, assuring shots are up to date, and other related issues before taking action.

The policy would cover the county building at 129 Main St., which includes county offices and an upstairs courtroom; and the Sheriff’s Office, jail and communications center buildings on County Way.

The District Attorney’s Office on Main Street is a short walk from the county building but is most likely going to return to the county courthouse when the new emergency operations center is completed.

“The county recognizes the benefit of having pets in the workplace, however the liability that comes with this privilege outweighs the benefit,” county Administrator Amy Bernard wrote in a report to commissioners. The workplace pet policy has been reviewed by the county attorney to ensure compliance with all state, federal and local laws, she wrote.

The purpose of the policy “aims to maintain a safe, clean, and productive work environment for all,” it reads.

It does not apply to service animals, as defined by the Maine Human Rights Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act. Bernard could not find anything about allowing emotional support animals in the workplace.

The Sheriff’s Office K-9s are employees of the county and bomb-sniffing dogs are employees of the state, Bernard said.

Assistant District Attorney James Andrews said his office has had the presence of a dog for about 20 years. His poodle/Labrador retriever mix has served in that capacity for some time. But it is 13 years old and retired from service.

The DA’s Office has brought in other dogs with a handler but the handler cannot stay in the room because the information is confidential. The dog usually stands by the door waiting for its handler. A dog would be there five or six days a month, depending on cases, Andrews said.

A dog helps traumatized witnesses and victims, he said, substantially with children who have been violently abused.

“They are a tremendous help calming them down and keeping them calm,” Andrews said.

For children who are withdrawn, a dog helps them to open up and talk about what happened to them, he said.

He mentioned one case of a young child from another state who would not talk about what happened to her until the dog calmed her. She went on to testify and during recesses she sat with the dog and continued her testimony.

“I understand the policy completely,” Andrews said. “I would like to ask for an exception to the policy.”

He said the purpose would be to support victims and families in preparation of trials and cases.

One county DA’s Office is northern Maine has a dog at the office for this purpose, Andrews said.

He gave commissioners a copy of the proposed exception:

“The Office of the District Attorney may bring a dog to the premises as needed to support victims and, or, witnesses for purposes of preparation for hearings, trials or victim/witness meetings in relation to the prosecution of pending cases. The dog will be required to be of a demeanor which is suitable to work with vulnerable victims.”

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton said commissioners have had to replace the carpets twice for animals that messed on the carpet. He asked if there were any problems with that?

Andrews said no.

Brann said he had a problem with the dog having free reign of a building.

