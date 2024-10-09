JAY — The Select Board voted 4-1 Monday night to amend the Police Department union contract to increase wages as of Oct. 6 in an effort to remain competitive with other departments.

The vote followed an executive session.

The town lost two of its highest ranking members and veterans of the force, Chief Richard Caton IV and Sgt. Russell Adams, to the Rangeley Police Department in August and September, respectively, because of higher wages.

Board Chariman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo, Lee Ann Dalessandro and Gary McGrane voted in favor; Tom Goding was opposed, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Tuesday.

Voters agreed Sept. 23 to transfer $63,000 from the undesignated fund for wage hikes.

“As the board has discussed before, the reason for the amendment is to remain competitive with the wages in our Police Department,” LaFreniere said. “As we’ve seen recently, there are many agencies that pay higher rates than what we can offer. This will at least keep us competitive locally and hopefully allow us to keep the valuable employees that we already have and attract new officers when positions are available.”

Advertisement

According to the new wage scale, patrolmen who started July 1 at $23.87 an hour will be paid $29 an hour, an increase of $5.13.

After six months, the pay will be $29.53 an hour and after one year, if they have completed the Criminal Justice Academy, it will be $30 an hour. After three years, the pay goes goes to $30.75 an hour and after five years, $31.50 an hour.

Wages continue to increase across the board from there, depending on experience. A police sergeant with three years in will see an increase to $34.50 and after five years, $35.05 an hour.

The increases are in the contract for starting police officers.

Copy the Story Link