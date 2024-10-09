KINGFIELD — The Select Board indicated it will confer with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office about excessive speeding on Riverside Street, after hearing complaints about excessive speeding on Riverside Street.

Claudia Diller said, “There are people in this town who really think they can do whatever they want,” adding that problem isn’t caused by tourists but by local residents.

Chairperson Wade Browne said the board has no authority to directly control speeding.

“There is nothing that this board can do for speed control,” he said. “We are not cops. So the only thing we can tell you to do is call the cops. Every opportunity you can, call the cops, give them a description. Have them stop at your house.”

He said the town doesn’t support measures such as speed bumps due to the costs.

“There are some things you can do as a Select Board,” Diller said, “and one of them is an initiative to get the town behind slowing traffic down.” She suggested the town manager could post messages on all internet forums of different local towns, just to remind everyone to slow down.

“Please do it,” Diller urged. She also suggested the board consult with Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. to address the problem.

Browne reiterated that residents are encouraged to contact law enforcement directly. “You can call the sheriff just as well as we can,” he said.

Diller proposed interventions such as road signs and permanent flashing speed signs to slow traffic. “Our houses are 30 feet away from that road… It’s just dangerous,” she said, suggesting these measures could improve safety.

Selectman Chris Rushton asked about the feasibility of placing structures in the road and whether they would impede emergency vehicles.

Diller described the devices as sturdy but flexible, ensuring they wouldn’t damage firetrucks or ambulances. She also brought up the use of permanent flashing signs to display drivers’ speeds in problem areas.

Browne said a speed limit sign had been placed near Diller’s house for most of the summer but hadn’t been effective in curbing the issue. “I think some people are just doing it to bother you,” he said, reinforcing his belief that speeding remains an issue for law enforcement rather than the town.

Another resident suggested organizing a meeting between the Select Board and Nichols to address speeding, fireworks and other complaints.

Browne supported the idea, saying, “Let’s try to get some help.”

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21.

