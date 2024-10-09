Deb Roberts speaks Wednesday at the groundbreaking for Hollandstrong Tennis Courts next to Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. The facility is named for her son Michael L. Holland, 25, of Wilton, an engineer with the U.S. Merchant Marine who died Oct. 1, 2015, when the S.S. El Faro sank during Hurricane Joaquin near Crooked Island, Bahamas. With Roberts, from left, are Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert, James Martin of Ray Labbe and Sons Inc. construction company in Brunswick, and Craig Boone, project architect. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
