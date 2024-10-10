FARMINGTON — Every Thursday at End of the Rainbow Alternatives, Dr. Manu Lescault leads a strength training class meant to warm up and prepare the body for the art of Pahalwani. The ancient Indian form of martial arts has been practiced for over 7,000 years.

Dr. Lescault said that Pahalwani doesn’t limit a person’s range of motion, that it is versatile and fluid. The practice relies on the ability to adapt, to be ready for whatever comes. Much like life, he said.

He also shared that it can help prevent or reverse some injuries, as it strengthens joints and tendons. It is a neuromuscular art, he said, a connection between the brain and muscles.

Dr. Lescault grew up in a yoga Ashram in Industry. He said that he grew up with the teachings of Pahalwani, among other ancient Indian practices. He received his PhD in natural health education which he uses to combine science and spiritual practices to heal others with. He currently works at the Center for Natural Healing in Farmington as a dietitian and fitness coach.

Dr. Lescault said that the practice of Pahalwani brought him joy and helped his mental and physical state, inspiring him to teach and share it with others.

Dr. Lescault offers Pahalwani strength training classes on Thursdays at End of the Rainbow Alternatives. The entrance to the studio space is around the left side of the building. The weekly class is $15 per session and walk-ins are welcome.

Dr. Lescault said that he wants to continue the class at least through January, but maybe longer. The class is open to all levels. There are a lot of variations and accommodations available for the exercises.

Dr. Lescault also offers hour long Pahalwani martial arts classes for $70.

For more information, you can contact Dr. Manu Lescault at [207]458-6775.

