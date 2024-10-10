New Sharon — Fit Girls of Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon is helping fourth and fifth-grade girls build confidence, stay active, and give back to their community through a free program that combines running, reading, and caring, all leading up to the ninth Annual Fit and Fun 5K on Oct. 12 in Wilton.

The Fit Girls program at Cape Cod Hill School is part of Fit Girls of Wilton. It provides opportunities to grow mentally, physically and emotionally through outdoor activities, community service and literacy. The nonprofit program, which began in 2012, has grown to serve over 1,100 girls, including homeschooled students by offering a free after-school program aimed at boosting confidence and promoting healthy habits.

Founded by Deb Aseltine, Fit Girls of Wilton Maine seeks to address the unique challenges of Franklin County, a rural and often underserved area of Maine. “Fit Girls is dedicated to including all fourth and fifth-grade girls in Franklin County, including homeschooled girls,” said Karli Erickson, executive director of Fit Girls of Wilton Maine. “Our program is completely free, eliminating the large barrier of cost in our underserved area of Maine. Our goal is to provide access to movement and healthy eating in the great outdoors.”

The Fit Girls program emphasizes inclusivity by adapting to the needs of its participants, whether that means offering one-on-one aides or providing sneakers and nutritious snacks. “Sometimes girls require a 1:1 aide, who often volunteer their time,” Erickson shared. “We also provide fruit and vegetable snacks before each session to help meet nutritional needs, especially since many children and families in the area suffer from food insecurity.”

According to the Fit Girls website, the organization collaborates with the Healthy Community Coalition and Maine Health Food Pantry to ensure that participants have access to healthy foods. For those in need, Fit Girls also works with the RSU 9 Anita’s Hope Backpack Program, which helps combat food insecurity for children.

In addition to promoting physical health through running, Fit Girls places a strong emphasis on literacy and community engagement. “Running, reading and caring are the perfect trifecta,” Erickson said. “Running itself is a holistic activity; it costs nothing, can be done anywhere, and has positive effects for the whole person: physical, mental, emotional, and social health. Reading and caring also have the same whole-person effect.”

Each season, participants receive a book carefully selected to foster critical thinking, self-esteem and individuality. “We work with Kenny at Devaney, Doak, and Garrett in Farmington to choose books that have strong female leads and promote self-respect and the celebration of what makes each girl unique,” Erickson added.

Fit Girls combines these activities with a focus on caring and community service. Girls participate in the Fit Girls Cares Project, which includes activities such as making supportive posters for race day, designing kindness rocks, and completing seasonal community service projects, including planting flower bulbs and tending to local gardens.

The culmination of the program is the Fit and Fun 5K race, which serves as a milestone for participants. “The Fit Girls 5K is the fun culmination of hard work and training,” Erickson said. “It’s a goal-accomplishing opportunity. The girls train for four to six weeks, gradually increasing their running stamina. Coaches work with each girl to set individual goals for progress over the weeks and for the 5K.”

Each elementary school involved in the program, including Cascade Brook School and Academy Hill School, has its own practice course to prepare girls for the event. The ninth Annual Fit and Fun 5K will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, in Wilton. The event will be held on an out-and-back course along Lake Street, beginning at the Wilson Lake boat launch. The Wilton Fire Department and Police Department will be on-site to ensure safety. Randy Easter will serve as the race timer, and registration is available in advance or on race day.

Fit Girls of Wilton Maine is entirely volunteer-run, with coaches drawn primarily from local school staff, including teachers and special education technicians. Erickson credits the dedication of the community and local schools for making the program possible. “Fit Girls thrives because of engagement from families, schools and the community. We receive so many thankful anecdotes from parents whose children were scared or nervous at the beginning of the session but by 5K time have become more confident in themselves and their abilities,” Erickson said.

Looking ahead, Erickson said the Fit Girls program is committed to remaining flexible to meet the needs of its participants. As a recipient of a grant from the Onion Foundation for Equitable Outdoor Access, the organization continues to work on breaking down barriers to participation for underserved groups in Franklin County.

Erickson emphasized the importance of adapting the program as necessary to best serve the girls: “Fit Girls wants all students to be able to access the opportunities of the program regardless of barriers.”

In addition to funding from grants, Fit Girls is supported by local businesses, community organizations and individuals. The Tyngtown Club of Wilton, Wilton Lions Club, and Franklin Savings Bank are long-term supporters, with the bank sponsoring the 5K T-shirts for participants.

The ninth Annual Fit and Fun 5K will take place Oct. 12 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Wilson Lake boat launch in Wilton. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for day-of sign-ups, and all are encouraged to participate. Raffle tickets, Fit Girls hats, and other items will be available for purchase to support the nonprofit.

