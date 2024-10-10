JAY — Select Board members Monday set the annual town meeting for April 29, 2025 and announced events leading up to it.

The municipal budget books will be ready for pickup Jan. 15 at the Town Office.

Nomination papers will be available Jan. 21, 2025, and are due at the Town Office on March 3. To be elected are: one selectperson for three years; three Regional School Unit 73 directors, two for three years and one for one year; and one trustee each for the Jay Village and North Jay water districts for three years.

The seats are held by Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro; RSU 73 Directors Jodi Cordes and Christina Riley; and Danielle Brotherton, who was appointed by the Select Board in September to serve until the April 29 election to replace Bob Staples who resigned.

The trustee positions are held by Pamela McAllister for Jay Village and Scott White for North Jay districts.

A budget workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 2025, at Spruce Mountain Elementary School gym with the Select Board, Budget Committee, town manager and department heads.

A meeting for the Select Board and Budget Committee to vote on articles is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at the elementary school gym.

A public hearing on the proposed municipal budget and any ordinances to go before voters is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 24 at the elementary school gym.

The annual municipal town meeting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 29 at the Community Building.

Selectpersons also approved handling donations as they have in the past for those organizations that have been funded previously.

In other business, the Recreation Committee will hold a children’s Halloween Boo Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at French Falls Recreation Area on French Falls Lane.

