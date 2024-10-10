KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board opened its meeting Monday evening, )Ct. 7, by approving the general assistance ordinance maximums before turning its attention to a lengthy discussion on speed control issues on Riverside Street.

Claudia Diller, a Kingfield resident raised concerns about excessive speeding and suggested the town take action. “There are people in this town who really think they can do whatever they want,” Diller said, adding that the speeding isn’t caused by tourists but by local residents.

Chair Wade Browne responded, emphasizing that the Select Board has no authority to directly control speeding. “There is nothing that this board can do for speed control,” he said. “We are not cops. So the only thing we can tell you to do is call the cops. Every opportunity you can, call the cops, give them a description. Have them stop at your house.” He noted that the town doesn’t support measures like speed bumps due to the associated costs.

Diller pushed back, asserting that the town could do more. “There are some things you can do as a Select Board, and one of them is an initiative to get the town behind slowing traffic down,” she said. She suggested that the town manager can post things on all internet forums of different local towns, just to remind everyone to slow down. “Please do it,” Diller urged. She also suggested the board consult with the sheriff to address the problem.

Browne reiterated that residents are encouraged to contact law enforcement directly. “You can call the sheriff just as well as we can,” he said, a point Diller contested by sharing her past experiences of being dismissed when contacting law enforcement.

The conversation then shifted to potential traffic-calming measures. Diller said her proposed interventions were inexpensive, interventions such as road signs and permanent flashing speed signs, to remind drivers to slow down. “Our houses are 30 feet away from that road … It’s just dangerous,” she said, suggesting these measures could improve safety.

Advertisement

Selectman Chris Rushton inquired about the feasibility of placing structures in the road to slow traffic, asking whether they would impede emergency vehicles. Diller described the devices as sturdy but flexible, ensuring they wouldn’t damage fire trucks or ambulances. She also brought up the use of permanent flashing signs to display drivers’ speeds in problem areas.

Browne responded that a speed limit sign had already been placed near Diller’s house for most of the summer but hadn’t been effective in curbing the issue. “I think some people are just doing it to bother you,” he said, reinforcing his belief that speeding remains an issue for law enforcement rather than the town.

As the discussion wound down, another resident suggested organizing a meeting between the Select Board and Sheriff Scott Nichols to address speeding and other ongoing concerns, such as fireworks complaints. Browne supported the idea, stating, “Let’s try to get some help.”

The meeting concluded with further deliberation on the scope of the problem, with Rushton noting broader societal issues, such as drug use and cellphone distractions, as contributing factors to dangerous driving in the area.

The Select Board did not make any immediate decisions but indicated they would explore the possibility of further communication with the sheriff’s department.

Copy the Story Link